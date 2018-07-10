Johnny Depp packs a punch, and gets sued in return! Here are the details

Looks like all is not well for Johnny Depp. The star has embroiled himself in yet another controversy as he has been sued by a crew member. Allegedly, Depp had punched the man named Gregg Brooks and hence has been dragged to the court for his actions.

The incident happened in April 2017 during the shooting of City of Lies, an upcoming movie about the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. In the movie, Depp plays the real LAPD detective Russell Poole — who investigated the murder of Biggie Smalls.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Brooks claims the actor became angry when he was told that they only had one more shot. Brooks even said that he sought out an LAPD officer for protection. The crew member says in the complaint that Depp followed him and allegedly punched him twice in the ribs after screaming, “Who the f— are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks then alleged in the complaint that Depp said he’d give him “$100,000 to punch me in the face right now” after Brooks didn’t react to the punches. The location manager claims Depp was eventually removed from set by his bodyguards.

The actor is also currently embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit with his former business managers, whom he claims mismanaged the $650 million he’s made in the last two decades to the point of depletion. His former managers claim in response that the actor’s allegedly extravagant spending is to blame for his financial woes. He is also being sued by his two former guards.