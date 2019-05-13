Johnny Depp 'pouring his emotions into songs' after rollercoaster year

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 2.42 pm May 13 2019, 2.42 pm

Adele does it. Taylor Swift does it. And even Little Mix has done it. Now it seems Hollywood’s Johnny Depp is doing it too. After a rollercoaster year, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been pouring his emotion into songs. After his first single Who’s Laughing Now raised eye­brows, he and bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry have unveiled the track New Threat.

It includes the lines, “My gift to you my new threat, all for you and no one else, my gift for you my new threat, eggshells, bombshells, teardrops, beware.” It comes after the band played LA’s Greek Theatre on Saturday with Marilyn Manson and Perry’s Aerosmith pal Steve Tyler. What’s the “new threat”? Well, there’s a fight with his ex-managers, a backlash against his Fantastic Beasts role and a £40million defamation suit against Heard, whose abuse claims he denies. Alice said, “Johnny’s had a rough year so a lot of his lyrics have been about that. I think there’s a lot of pent-up frustration.”