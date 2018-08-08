Johnny Depp’s City of Lies pulled from release schedule

Looks like Johnny Depp’s woes are far from over. After a particularly nasty hornet’s nest that his personal life has become, it’s brushing on his professional life as well. Apart from the uproar over him being in the Fantastic Beasts series, which is a spin-off of the popular Harry Potter series, now another venture of the star is in trouble. The latest reports say that his upcoming movie City of Lies, which was to hit the screens in September this year, will not hit the screens anytime soon. And the decision has come from the makers themselves!

Reportedly, the makers of the film Global Road Entertainment have scrapped the release of their film, just a month before it was to hit the screens. City of Lies was due to release on 7th September, this year. The reasons for this cancellation are touted to be many. Rumours are afloat that Depp’s financial troubles and abuse allegations against him are the primary reasons. Global Road has not issued a statement yet, as to why the film was pulled down. Neither has the new release date been decided.

Johnny Depp’s days are clearly dipping. The 55-year-old had got himself into some serious trouble even last month, when he had been sued by a local manager who was involved in the film’s production. The person had claimed that Depp had punched him over a minor issue.

Coming to City of Lies, the movie is the about the police investigation into the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G aka Biggie Smalls, that happened back in 1997. Depp plays the LAPD detective who investigates the Juicy rapper's murder.