Johnny Depp’s trying times with depression, financial issues!

Johnny Depp has gone through the worst times in his life or we can say, he is still grappling with several issues. In a no-holds-barred interview with Rolling Stone, he spills the beans on his deep dark hours and his troubled times!

Depression:

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is facing severe financial issues. His wealth amounting to $650 million is dwindling. His financial woes started almost a decade ago. He stated that he is suing Joel Mandel, his former business partner along with his brother Robert for “negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud.” However, the Mandels have countersued on the grounds that he spends insane amounts of money every month and that’s the reason for his bankruptcy. They state that he would often spend anywhere around $2 million in a month.

The structure of his extravagant lifestyle was so blown such that he allegedly spent $75 million on residences, $3 million to shoot the ashes of his friend Hunter S Thompson into the air from a cannon. And, he spent $7000 to buy a couch for his daughter from the sets of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They say he would even shell out $30,000 a month on just wine, which Depp terms as insulting because it was far more than that.

Marriage gone wrong:

His marriage from Amber Heard fell apart on the grounds of physical abuse and as she revealed bruised pictures of herself after a tiff with him. She even accused him of drug abuse. However, she dropped the case later and they released a joint statement that said they had an “intensely passionate and at times volatile" relationship and "there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.” The actor, however, chooses to stay mum on his ex-wife due to a nondisclosure agreement signed by both parties.

When he began writing a memoir:

His depressed phase caused him to pen a memoir as he said, “I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn't see the page anymore. I kept trying to figure out what I'd done to deserve this. I'd tried being kind to everyone, helping everyone, being truthful to everyone. The truth is most important to me. And all this still happened.”

Relationship with Tom Petty:

Tom Petty’s death in 2017 also took a toll on Depp. "We'd call each other and ask, 'Hey, you still smoking?'" Depp said. "Tom would go, ‘Yeah, I'm still smoking,' and I'd feel better: 'Well, if Tom is still smoking, I'm OK.'"

On Harvey Weinstein:

Depp also spoke about Harvey Weinstein, who has been embroiled in controversies. He said, “He was a bully. Have you seen his wife? It's not a wide range. It's not like he went, 'I must go to the Poconos to find some hairy-backed bitch.'”

The earpiece allegations:

The Management Group also alleged that he wore earpieces on sets of his films so that he could be fed with lines. To which, he replies, “It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in silent film. It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there's no truth behind the eyes, doesn't matter what the fucking words are.”

Clearly, the man bared his heart out in this interview.