Johnny in Depp water? No more a part of the Pirates of Caribbean franchise

American superstar Johnny Depp has been reprising the character of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean from the past 15 years. However, reports have it that he will not be seen as the suave pirate anymore and it’s one of the most heart-breaking news for all his fans. The reason reportedly being, Depp is done with the franchise while Disney is planning a reboot.

Scriptwriter Stuart Beattie broke the news first and in an interview to DailyMail TV he said, "I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it."

"I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It's the only character he's played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it is what he'll be remembered for. Before Jack Sparrow came along, Depp was considered this kind of quirky, independent actor that made these really cool little Tim Burton films, but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him at the time."

"Because he wasn't a proven commodity; you know, a big movie star. And we were making a big movie and we were putting this quirky, independent actor in the middle of it and people thought we were crazy. The fact that it worked is a miracle”, he concluded.

While we cannot deny the fact that Depp is considered as the sole reason behind the super-successful establishment of this character, we wonder if the reboot that is being planned will be as successful as it was with Johnny Depp’s presence, only time will tell!