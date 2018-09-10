John’s LEGENDARY feat makes him the first black man to earn EGOT status

On Sunday, as singer-actor John Legend bagged an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, he earned a massive feat. Legend created history by becoming the first black man to earn the EGOT status. For those trying to decode the meaning of EGOT, well, it denotes that the man has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony to his list of achievements. So, that implies his EGOT status.

Legend may be the joint youngest person to clinch the victory, but American songwriter Robert Lopez who had received the EGOT status in 2014, still qualifies to be the youngest winner, as Legend hits 40 this December.

Naturally, a delighted Legend took to his social media page and expressed his happiness over the victory.

His wife Chrissy Teigen also shared her happiness by sharing an adorable picture wherein she's kissing her hubby dearest.

View this post on Instagram my incredible man. what a surreal life. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 9, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

He has 10 Grammys, an Oscar for original song Glory from the movie Selma and one Tony that he bagged last year for co-producing the play Jitney. This time, Legend bagged the Emmy along with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. Twelve other EGOT recipients joined them along which included Audrey Hepburn, Scott Rudin, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg and Robert Lopez.

John Legend also stands a chance at winning the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.​