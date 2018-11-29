Joker movie: Joaquin Phoenix has a legacy to live up to

The Clown Prince of Crime is known for his maniacal laughter and eccentric gestures. A spinoff movie on the Joker is being made with Joaquin Phoenix and from the looks of some pictures from the set, the actor is playing his part well. The film titled Joker will focus on the origins of Batman’s deadliest enemy. The filming process is currently underway in New York City and Phoenix is pictured dancing in his clown get-up.

Known for his unique ways to cause chaos in Gotham, the Joker is a feared criminal in the fictional city. Joaquin’s attire and gesticulation point to one thought: the Joker looks very excited with himself, which means he must’ve hatched some sort of mad plan to wreak havoc across the city.

Unlike the usual Joker getup consisting of a purple jacket and trousers, Phoenix is wearing a red jacket. The waistcoat and cuffs are yellow and green respectively. "I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a… It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting,” Phoenix told Collider in a recent interview.

The Joker is one of the most villainous characters in history. Various actors took up the role of the green-haired criminal, and each director, stylist had their own additions to the character. With Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker around the corner, here’s how he stacks up against the previous Jokers that we’ve seen:

Jared Leto

While Phoenix’s Joker looks like an ordinary clown who’s gone nuts, Leto’s rendition of the villain gives him the gangsta vibe. His sleek hair is always gelled in place and the teeth fastenings give him the aggressive, ‘damaged’ look. A lot of detail went into his look, which included a collection of tattoos and a glitzy overcoat. He was also the first Joker to be shown with a girlfriend aka Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Unfortunately, he wasn’t much of a crowd pleaser in Suicide Squad.

Mark Hamill

The animated version of Batman had Mark Hamill voicing Joker. The animated Joker struck well with fans who praised Hamill’s laughter and his impeccable voice bringing life to the mad clown.

Heath Ledger

With his scraggly hair, facial scars and the constant licking of his lips, Ledger made sure that he set the benchmark for any actor who takes up the role. When Batman brutalizes him, Ledger is still smiling, talking and plotting, making him the Joker we always wanted.

Phoenix’s Joker does have a white face and the makeup, but he doesn’t have the ‘damaged’ look about him. Instead, he looks a lot like a hobo in a red suit. Of course, the film is yet to be released and there’ll be edits – but we’re talking about the set images that are out right now. Can he live up to the legacy of the past legends? Guess we’ll have to wait and watch. Joker is slated to hit theatres on October 4, 2019.