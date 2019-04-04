Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the formidable Batman villain to life

Almas Khateeb April 04 2019, 9.49 am April 04 2019, 9.49 am

Over the years, actors like Jared Leto, Heath Ledger, and Cameron Monaghan have played the enigmatic villain that the Joker is. So when Warner Brothers released the first teaser-trailer for Joker, the origin story for the classic villain, the internet was buzzing like a bee-hive. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker stars Joaquin Pheonix as the titular character in the long-awaited psychological thriller. This 2-minute 22-second teaser-trailer perfectly encapsulates the insanity of a complex Arthur Fleck who has been a formidable foil to an equally complex Bruce Wayne.

Joaquin Pheonix's delineation of a broken and beaten-up comical clown brings the legend of the Joker to life. It speaks of fragile existentialism that eventually leads the clown down a path of methodical madness. “Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?” further reemphasises the precarious emotion that turns this stand-up into the crowned prince of crime. Towards the end of this teaser trailer, the Joker's pertinent question forms the basis of his actions - ones that we have seen in films like The Dark Knight and Suicide Squad. Nat King Cole's Smile (playing in the background) will make the hair on the back of your neck stand. Here's the trailer:

Phillip's Joker is said to be inspired by Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy and Taxi Driver. Scorsese also serves as a producer for the film. Maybe this is why Joaquin Pheonix's Joker is closer to the late Heath Ledger's depiction of the reprobate and is nowhere close to the flamboyance of the Joker of Jared Leto. Joaquin Pheonix's Joker takes place in an alternate universe. It is part of DC’s push to sequester itself from the rival MCU while exploring recurring variants of the same character.

Put on a happy face, the Joker will be in theatres on 4th October.