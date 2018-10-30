Jon Bon Jovi considers Kim Kardashian 'Bad Medicine' as he slams reality TV culture

Kim Kardashian is a popular face in the West alright, but time and again, we’re reminded of the sex tape that brought her the fame. And, rockstar Jon Bon Jovi is the one to take a dig at her right now. In a chat with Australia’s Sunday Project, he slammed Kardashian on the mention of the reality TV culture.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me.”

He added, “What’s gonna be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what, I got famous.’ Fuck, sorry, I’ll pass. Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play, write.” He reserved his praise for the real creators of art to gain their notoriety. “Fame is a by-product of writing a good song.”

For those who don’t know, Kim Kardashian and her ex Ray J made a sex tape in 2003 and that’s what led her to instant fame. Reports suggest that Ray has a biographical documentary in the pipeline next. Will his stint with Kim be a part of it? We will see…