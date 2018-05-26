Jon Snow knows everything now! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to get married on THIS DATE

Heartbreak alert! Finally, Jon Snow will know everything. Jon and Ygritte had a terribly sad ending on screen but Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played the roles respectively are surely going to get their fairytale ending or should we say beginning. Yes, ladies and gentleman, the two actors are tying the knot finally and the DATE IS OUT!

If sources are to be believed then Kit and Rose will be getting a Scotland wedding on June 23. Their engagement was announced in the month of September last year.

Kit and Rose met on the sets of the fantasy series where they played love interests. Sparks flew and they fell for each other, hard and fast. While Leslie eventually made her exit from the show, Harington remained and went on to become one of the most important characters.

Looks like while on screen Kit Harington may be the bastard Lord of Winterfell who has gone through more than his share of sh*t than all characters put together (he has even died and come back to life, remember?), in real life things are about to get sorted for him.

While we are heartbroken, we wish the couple well. This is surely going to be one of the most-awaited weddings. Let’s hope that ‘Rains of Catsamere’ doesn’t play there, for Game Of Thrones and Weddings don’t gel well together.