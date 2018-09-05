image
Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings has gamers wagging their tongues

Hollywood

JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings has gamers wagging their tongues

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 05 2018, 5.49 pm
back
EntertainmenthollywoodJRR TolkienLord of the Rings
nextUS Open: Joe and Kevin Jonas' 'floss dance' wins triple crown
ALSO READ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes that 'even rubbish films go on to becoming a massive hit'

Salman Khan’s Sultan fails to make a mark in China

22 July: Paul Greengrass’ Norwegian terror drama to roll on Netflix soon