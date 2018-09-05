JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings has gamers wagging their tongues

JRR Tolkien’s meticulously crafted Middle Earth has often been the fantasy for gamers who enjoyed Lord of the Rings. A report on the Hollywood Reporter suggests that their dreams can now be a reality as Middle-Earth Enterprises struck a deal with video game publisher Athlon Games to develop a game that will be based on the epic tale.

The report adds that it will be a massively multiplayer online game set in Middle-earth. The event will unfold a long time before the story of Lord of the Rings takes off. A variety of new creatures, locations and people will be made available for gamers to explore.

"It's a singular opportunity to work closely with Middle-earth Enterprises to create a completely new experience for fans of the landmark fantasy work of J.R.R. Tolkien, and we are excited about the resurgence of interest in The Lord of the Rings IP," said Athlon Games president Dave Miller.

The report of the video game comes as Amazon is busy working on a plan to adapt the Lord of the Rings for a television show. The high-budgeted production was reportedly secured via a $250 million deal with the Tolkien estate. THR reports that the series will have five seasons and there’ll possibly be a spinoff as well.