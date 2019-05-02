Jude Law is married: Actor weds Phillipa Coan in secret ceremony

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 11.47 pm May 02 2019, 11.47 pm

Jude Law has married for a second time after tying the knot with girlfriend Phillipa Coan in a secret ceremony. The happy couple were pictured emerging from their civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on Tuesday. 46-year-old Jude and business psychologist Phillipa, 32, are understood to have shunned a celebrity guest list with invites going to close friends only - in keeping with their low-key bash.

Jude was looking dapper in a blue corduroy suit and necktie which he teamed with a matching fedora hat and quirky round shades. While bride Phillipa opted for a plunging cream mini dress teamed with a pair of nude heels. She carried a simple bouquet of colourful flowers in her hands. The newlyweds, who have been together for four years, were seen emerging from the Town Hall sporting their new wedding bands before hopping into a waiting Range Rover without posing for pictures - though Jude was spotted giving a thumbs up.

The actor was previously married to Sadie Frost, 53, with whom he shares children Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16. They divorced in 2003. Star of The New Pope, Jude is also father to Sophia, nine, with ex-model Samantha Burke and Ada, three, with musician Catherine Harding. Jude also famously dated Sienna Miller, who he starred alongside in the movie Alfie.

After a string of high profile romances, Jude has kept his romance with Phillipa largely under the radar over the last three years. Though the actor recently opened up about his feelings for Phillipa in a rare interview. "She’s mine and no one else's. I’m very, very happy," The Holiday star told Modern Luxury. "And our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that."