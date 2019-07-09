Mirror July 09 2019, 6.16 pm July 09 2019, 6.16 pm

We have now had another look at the upcoming biopic, Judy. Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger plays musical and Hollywood legend Judy Garland in the new film about the star's later life. Zellweger previously debuted the clip in an appearance at Pride London on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The clip shows the Chicago star as the international star who falls on hard times but looks for new hope in the shape of a new person to rely on, Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock). The footage also features Zellweger singing The Trolley Song from Garland's musical Meet Me in St. Louis, along with her classic song from The Wizard of Oz, Over the Rainbow.

The official plot synopsis reveals more of the plot. Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown.

Check out Judy trailer here:

As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of 'the world’s greatest entertainer.'