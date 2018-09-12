Hollywood Julia Roberts has a fan floored with her smile Murtuza Nullwala September 12 2018, 9.22 pm September 12 2018, 9.22 pm

Eat Pray Love star Julia Roberts attended the Toronto International Film Festival this year where her movie, Ben Is Back premiered. Roberts, during a panel discussion, made a special gesture for her fan that will surely win your heart. On the official Twitter handle of Toronto International Film Festival, the video of the Close star’s gesture has been shared.

When Julia Roberts realized a fan flew from Indonesia to see her, she went out into the audience, gave him a hug and a photo-op he'll never forget because, again, Julia Roberts is a damn treasure. 📸 #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/7EUBF9l1tk — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2018

In the video we see that the actor first told her fan that she loves the t-shirt he is wearing, and then later she called him on the podium. As she couldn’t find a staircase from where the fan could come on stage, she stood up and got the fan on stage. She then revealed that he is a fan who has travelled from Indonesia to be there. She also requested that a picture is clicked with him. The fan looked super happy to meet his favourite star. Now isn’t that amazing?

We are sure other fans of Roberts would also be wishing for a moment like this.

Talking about Roberts’ movies, Ben Is Back, which was premiered at TIFF will be hitting the screens on December 7, 2018. It also stars Lucas Hedges, Kathryn Newton, Alexandra Park, Courtney B. Vance, Rachel Bay Jones and Michael Esper.