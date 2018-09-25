Julia Roberts is a fun aunt, enjoys a game of mahjong with Emma Roberts

Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts, who earlier revealed her obsession with mahjong, a game of Chinese origin, was once again seen enjoying the board game. The actor decided to take some time off from her busy schedule and enjoy a relaxing day with niece Emma Roberts playing her favourite game. She put up a selfie with Emma on Instagram while playing mahjong and stated that her niece managed to beat her in her favourite game.

The actress often takes such breaks and treats fans with glimpses from her game sessions with niece. Previously, the two were seen in a sweet snap enjoying a game of cards, in which Julia appeared to be completely make-up free. “Sunday, we love you,” she had captioned the photo.

It was only in the month of June when busy Julia made her Instagram debut and treated fans with many pictures of her life and throwbacks.

Julia recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival where her movie Ben Is Back was premiered. The film also stars Lucas Hedges, Kathryn Newton, Alexandra Park, Courtney B. Vance, Rachel Bay Jones and Michael Esper, and will hit the screens on December 7, 2018.