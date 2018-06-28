Julia Roberts makes her Instagram debut, and our hearts are singing 'Pretty Woman'

It has been a starry year for Instagram. After Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made their debut on the image-based app, now another one has hopped on, albeit from Hollywood. And she is... Julia Roberts. Tada! The Pretty Woman has hopped on the wagon with a glowing picture of hers and we can't stop going gaga.

Love, with a ray of sunshine, and that radiant smile; exactly what surmises Julia as a person. We can't get enough of her first picture and hope that there would be loads and loads of those to come.

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Oh, the heart! Even at 50, the gorgeous actress is super vivacious and beautiful.

And as we are writing this, she already has 238k followers, with Parineeti Chopra from B-town being one of the first to follow Roberts.

We are sure that Julia would be using the platform to not only spread a cheer with buoyant attitude but also for the various causes she supports. We will get firsthand updates about her comeback venture Ben Is Back. And of course, glimpses of her adorable family that includes husband Daniel Moder and kids Henry, Phinneas and Hazel.

Welcome to the bay of sunshine pictures, Julia. You'd make it prettier.