Jumanji 2: Danny Devito and Awkwafina all set to join Dwayne Johnson

One of the biggest films of the year 2017, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is all set to welcome a sequel. The film, slated to hit the screens by the end of 2019, is already making headlines for its newest cast members. After Awkwafina joining the team, its Danny Devito who will be seen in the film. These two are set to join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan who will be reliving their on-screen characters.

In an interview to Variety magazine, the 46-year-old Hollywood star revealed 74-year-old Danny Devito’s addition to the Jumanji family. ''The magic of Jumanji is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone.'' He also took to Instagram to share the news with the world.

In an earlier post, Dwayne announced Awkwafina’s addition to the film’s star cast and playfully bullied Kevin Hart. In the post, Dwayne had special suggestions for Awkwafina where The Rock said that if Kevin would annoy her on the sets, she was free to kick him in the B@!!$!

She’s ready to play in JUMANJI! Welcome the super talented @awkwafina to our cast! She lit it up in “Crazy Rich Asians” and it’s gonna be so much fun workin’ with her. Can’t wait. And when @KevinHart4real annoys you on set, just do what I do and kick him in the balls. #JUMANJI https://t.co/3FgMJ2q5H8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019

Talking about Jumanji, it is a sequel to the 1995 movie Jumanji, which starred the late Robin Williams and was based on the 1981 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.