Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson wraps up filming of the fantasy flick

Debanu Das May 14 2019, 10.54 pm May 14 2019, 10.54 pm

Big news for Jumanji fans! Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has announced that he has completed filming of the next iteration of the series, currently being dubbed as Jumanji 3. The actor shared a picture of himself and his co-stars who were celebrating the film’s wrap. Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji 3 is written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. It is a direct sequel and the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise.

The image shared by The Rock shows the cast chilling in the middle of a desert. While there’s not a lot that can be said about the plot of the film, the desert shot could mean that Jumanji 3 may be extensively shot in the desert. The picture in question features the main cast - Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and of course, Johnson himself. Johnson stayed up to his pranksome self, holding his hand up in the air so Kevin Hart couldn’t reach it to high-five.

The Rock goes into prank mode

The 2017 hit, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a massive hit. The film made $900 million at the global box office and managed to topple Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Thanks to the massive numbers, a sequel was ordered.

Jumanji films are based on a children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. The story follows the characters who are affected when they play a game that takes them to a magical world. The 1995 version of the film had Robin Williams in the lead. In that film, the makers followed the story in the book where animals invade the real world. The later versions of the film involve teenagers who get teleported to the magical world of Jumanji after playing a video game. Jumanji 3 is slated to release on December 13, 2019.