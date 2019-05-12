Jumanji sequel: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets emotional as he wraps up shoot

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 12.19 pm May 12 2019, 12.19 pm

The making of a film is a long and busy affair. Life on the sets is a time when co-stars become friends and friends become family. So when shooting for a film wraps up, it’s a rather emotional moment. A time to say goodbye to the people you spent a good portion of the last few months with. The sets of Jumanji sequel seemed to have one such moment. The film wrapped up shooting on Saturday and lead actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson unleashed his emotional side as he penned a long note about the moment and announced the release of the film.

Here's a look at The Rock's post after shooting for Jumanji wrapped

The picture posted by him is beautiful, to begin with. The image features The Rock, who plays Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Karen Gillian, who plays Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Shelly Oberon played by Jack Black and Franklin Finbar played by Kevin Hart. The four of them can be seen walking into what The Rock calls ‘desert sunset’. Each of them are seen wearing a military green and cargo attire – keeping in tune with the franchise’s theme. In the caption accompanying the post, The Rock expresses gratitude to everyone who worked on the film and made it possible. A big shout out went to the fans of Jumanji who made the film a massive success the first time around. The note ended with a reminder of the film hitting the big screens this Christmas.

The Rock's birthday celebration on the sets of the Jumanji sequel

The Rock has been keeping fans updated on the set-life with his regular social media posts. Earlier this month, the actor even celebrated his birthday on the sets, which looks like a desert location, with a huge white cake. Kevin Hart can be heard screaming for the cake to be smashed on The Rock’s face. But it looks like no one was listening! LOL