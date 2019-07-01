Soheib Ahsan July 01 2019, 7.49 pm July 01 2019, 7.49 pm

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was first announced, fans rolled their eyes expecting a boring film. This changed when the film was released and proved to be an entertainer. Since then, they have been eagerly waiting for a look at the promised sequel. Well, the trailer for the next Jumanji film titled, The Next Level is out and it is worth the wait. The trailer sees Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillian reprise their roles from the previous film. They were also joined by newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

The trailer opens with Spencer returning to the video game world of Jumanji which leaves his friends with no choice but to re-enter the game to rescue their friend. As the video game avatars, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black step into their funny and wacky selves at the expense of Karen Gillian's patience. The trailer's strongest points are its scenic beauty and diverse wildlife. Shot in Atlanta, Calgary and Hawaii, the trailer shows our protagonists go through jungles, deserts and hilly mountainous areas that will simply take your breath away. Not only that, but we also get glimpses of the characters being chased or hunted down by ostriches, cobras and even an army of baboons.