Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle movie review: Dwayne Johnson impresses with this sequel

A sequel to the Robin Williams starrer Jumanji (1995), the latest starring Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is a story of four high school kids discovering an old video game console and getting pulled into the game's jungle setting. They will soon realize that they don't just have to play the game as the avatar versions of themselves but need to survive it too as the risks are real. As the movie hit theaters today, here are some reviews by critics.

Rotten Tomatoes: Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle uses a charming cast and a humorous twist to offer an undemanding yet solidly entertaining update on its source material.

The Guardian: It features an endearing performance from Dwayne Johnson who, as a teen wimp magicked into a giant Herculean body, has to look nervy and nerdy and say things like ‘Oi vey’.

Variety: Excitement! Suspense! Childlike innocence! Ingeniously staged action set pieces! These are a few of the things you will not find anywhere in Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle.

Washington Post: The film’s stars — Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan — are darn near impossible to dislike, in roles that require them to play teenagers trapped in adult bodies.

New York Times: Very few remakes, sequels or franchise reboots have signaled their desperation to connect quite as nakedly as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle does.

Wall Street Journal: This sequel turns out to be a comedy of manners, of all things, and an agreeable one, a movie that will get you laughing and suck you in.