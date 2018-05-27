Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom surprises fans again; announces an early release

The sequel to 2015 megahit Jurassic World titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom earlier surprised fans with an early release announcement in India. While the fans expected it to release on June 8, the latest news comes with another surprise yet again! With more than two weeks earlier than its US release, the film will now hit the theatres in India on June 7. Reports suggests that the film will hit the theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2300+ screens around the country. This is more than the number of screens allotted to Avengers: Infinity War, which was 2000.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the same.

#BreakingNews: #JurassicWorld: #FallenKingdom to now release a day earlier - on 7 June [Thursday] - in India... In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... This year also marks the celebration of 25 years of #JurassicPark. pic.twitter.com/yJTqACKZkF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

Well, now it looks like the good news might just not be good for some. The new release date will also make the film clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala. With the recent massive success of Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 showing how Hollywood films are slowly taking over Bollywood, the pressure for Kaala team seems to be at its peak!

And also 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the first Jurassic Park film which was released in 1993.

The JA Bayona directed film will feature Chris Patt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Owen and Claire in the previous part too. And Jeff Goldblum returns as Dr Malcolm in the sequel.

The sequel will have Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.