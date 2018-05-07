Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom surprises fans in India with an early release announcement

The massive success of Avengers: Infinity War in India has led ways for other Hollywood films to capitalize on. And there is some good news for the Jurassic World fans in India. The sequel to 2015 Jurassic World titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will release in India two weeks before the US release. The previous Jurassic World, which earned over 140 crores at the Indian box office, also released one week before the US release, Universal Pictures India said in a statement on Monday.

Reports say that the film will hit the theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2300+ screens around the country. This is more than the number of screens allotted to Avengers: Infinity War, which was 2000.

The JA Bayona directed film will feature Chris Patt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Owen and Claire in the previous part too. And Jeff Goldblum returns as Dr Malcolm in the sequel.

Post Avengers: Infinity war global success, Chris Patt will be seen in Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3 soon. Avengers: Infinity War has set a new benchmark for Hollywood films in India. The film earned upto 120.9 crores GBOC (94.3 crores NBOC) in three days as per reports marking a phenomenal weekend.

The sequel will have Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

The film is now expected to release on June 8 in India.