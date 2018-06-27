Just for QUEERS! 5 shows or films for the rainbow themed people on Netflix

Netflix is a glorious treasure trove of constant entertainment and endless distraction. But where do you go for your LGBTQ+ fill? Where in this never-ending list of joy (with some mediocrity, let’s be honest) can you find people who represent you? The answer, fortunately, has arrived. As here are the best 5 shows/films which shine as brightly as an LGBTQ+ rainbow on Netflix. Enjoy!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

When RuPaul’s Drag Race first hit TV in a burst of glitter and acid wit, it was an unprecedented, defiant shot of queer joy. But many years and more than 100 drag queens later, it’s become a bona fide pop culture institution that shows zero signs of slowing down anytime soon. Trust us, when a lean or an extra-large sized guy turns into a glamorous looking Drag Queen, it’ll be a sight to behold. And that’s not it, as it’s a reality show and a lot of challenges are thrown in the journey to be crowned as the ultimate KWEEN.

Alex Strangelove

This one is the latest addition to the Netflix family. Helmed by Craig Johnson, the story of the flick revolves around a high school senior who plans on losing his virginity to his girlfriend. Things get complicated when he meets a handsome and charming gay kid from the other side of town who unwittingly sends him on a roller-coaster journey of sexual identity. We are not going to reveal much here, as this is a simple movie with a kick-ass message.

Orange is the New Black

The edgy storyline aside, Orange Is the New Black is one of the rare shows which portrays the LGBTQ+ community in a liberal manner. With characters such as Piper, Alex, Big Boo, Nicky, Poussey, and Suzanne, OITNB makes an effort to highlight the turmoil’s faced by this marginalized community in a dark yet comic manner. Want something comic yet gluing? Then this should be your pick!

Loev

As a nation, we are quite progressive in terms of science, education, arts, and entertainment. However, gender roles are made clear in India from a very tender age; boys roar and girls cry. A mention of love, in general, raises eyebrows but homosexuality brings the blinders on instantly along with sermons about unnatural behaviour. At the heart of it, Loev is a daring yet honest attempt at addressing the subject of same-sex relationships. Sahil and Jai's journey goes on to highlight what we often fail to realise, that the emotion of love knows no boundaries. Must watch!

How To Get Away From Murder

Headstrong lawyer and her pack of smart students. Check. Murder and drama. Check. Gay and lesbian characters – do we really have to narrow it down to these two categories every time? Like pansexual, bisexual is another section of the LGBTQ community that is often overlooked. To add to the (still) existent stigma around homosexuality, mainstream media somehow never get around acknowledging the existence of bisexuals. Yet How to Get Away with Murder has never shied away from pairing Annalise with Nate and Eve, in a smooth way. Kudos!

So, no more waiting? Get your Netflix subscription and watch them all!