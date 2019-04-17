In Com Staff April 17 2019, 4.21 pm April 17 2019, 4.21 pm

“Winter is coming”. Wouldn’t we all love it if it came true, now that we’re facing the wrath of summer? This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Whether it’s Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, or the Marvel Universe, we’ve always looked for ways to escape reality as we know it. Game of Thrones has provided us with that for the last few years, with first the books and then the TV series. And the only way you know you are a true fan is if you’ve adapted things on screen to your real life. Let’s take a look at some trends inspired by GoT.

Platinum Hair

The girl who went from a timid refugee to a Khaleesi with her own army to command - Daenerys Targaryen has always been one of the most popular characters. There were some memes at first because her hair and her eyebrows didn’t match, but silvery eyebrows aren’t very appealing. So the hair it was that people chose. All of a sudden there was a rise in the number of people with silver hair. Good times we live in - you don’t have to be born with hair like that!

GoT on Tinder bios

We might not all have the same success rate on the app, but Tinder is definitely present on most people’s phones. Tinder officially released a list of things that people tend to put on their bios, and no points for guessing one of the top mentioned details - it was Game of Thrones! Obviously a great talking point to avoid awkward silences when it’s someone new you’re meeting. But it has also been known to end friendships so beware!

Long hair inspired by the characters

Dany made people get out and get silver coloured hair, but most the other characters have hair to die for too! They’re all long and luscious and the women have beautifully done up hair. Whether it’s the men or the women, long locks are a must-have. And thankfully not all of them are well-maintained; you can get Jon Snow’s look with absolutely no effort - don’t cut your hair, wake up and you’re done! An easy look for Indians to pull off.

Head-pieces

Game of Thrones has way too many characters, and a good way to tell characters apart no matter what kind of fantasy it is, has been head-gear. Jon Snow wasn’t lucky that way, because even though he shot in some really cold places, it became difficult to tell him apart from other characters and he had to remain bare-headed. But Game of Thrones inspired headgear has even made its way to weddings now.

Guy-liner

Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Spock from Star Trek and Thranduil from the Hobbit series all have lined eyes. But Khal Drogo’s eyes are anything but subtle. His eye make up seems very intimidating, so it goes great with the rest of his personality. Thanks to Khal Drogo, a lot of men had the confidence to step out of home with what is now called the guy-liner.

Holidays in Croatia

Croatia was always only a destination for football lovers, and even then not the first. Thanks to their performance at the Football World Cup last year, they won a lot of hearts. But after word got out about Game of Thrones being shot there, Croatia made it to everyone’s bucket list! The Football World Cup finals and Game of Thrones - a sure-shot way for any place to become a must-visit.

Babies being named after Game of Thrones characters

George RR Martin gave his characters very distinct names. They all have a nice ring to it, and you know a name like that comes with a story behind it - Arya, Sansa, Cersei, tywin, Tyrion, Daenerys, all names that raise curiosity. So thanks to the TV show, babies all over the world are being christened after their parents’ favorite characters. Although Arya was already an existing name in India, it’s popularity has risen after the TV show. Just like Game of Thrones, surnames mean affiliation to a different tribe in India and have given rise to wars and fights. So adapting first names can’t have been a surprise move.

Medieval Study Courses

Thanks to an increase in the number of mythological shows in India, universities across the country began offering courses to study it so people could work on TV shows. The same thing happened after Game of Thrones. The TV show’s popularity made it necessary for a lot of universities to introduce medieval study courses inspired by the show. History repeats itself, so best to equip ourselves!

Adopting huskies

We love cat and dog videos, so that’s led to a lot of us being “pet parents” as well! One of the things that the TV show inspired people to do was to opt for huskies as pets, because they’re the closest thing to direwolves that the Stark kids have. Not one of the smartest moves because not everybody can be a good pet parent. Whatever the dog, we’ll love their videos just as much so let’s hope the trend dies down soon.

The world of fashion

Head gear and hairstyles aside, the costumes from the TV show have inspired people and fashion shows across the world. Not all of us can pull off some of the gowns, but leather attires and fur clothes in cold places are in fashion. So are boots! The costumes have also been the inspiration for cosplay across the world.

Game of Thrones has given us friends, conversation starters and the inspiration to wake up early. Not necessarily in that order. But most importantly, it has given us a great respite from reality. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.