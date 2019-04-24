In Com Staff April 24 2019, 5.29 pm April 24 2019, 5.29 pm

It’s Avengers season and we cannot keep calm! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Marvel has kept us invested in these characters, and entertained for so many decades now. Unfortunately, Stan Lee died last year and was unable to see how it ended. He has made us believe in so many fantastical things and has given us so much hope and so much to look forward to. Here's some incredible stuff about the world that Stan Lee created.

The craze for tickets

Tickets to Avengers: Endgame sold out faster than we could say “Avengers”. The date had to be announced way in advance. Some people spotted a business opportunity here - bought tickets for the first day, first show and then listed them on eBay, with some having bids up to $10000! It was no less in India, where we usually complain about ticket prices. The standing joke was that tickets to Avengers sold out faster than Tatkal tickets!

Topping Google searches in 2018

Yes, we did lose Stan Lee last year, but the world paid him a fitting tribute. Google released a list of top searches in 2018, the fourth most searched thing was ‘Stan Lee’. And the fifth most searched was ‘Black Panther’. And when it came to the list just about movies, again, the top four searches were all Marvel movies. Black Panther, Deadpool 2, Venom and Avengers: Infinity War.

Uncle Ben’s most famous words

Uncle Ben appears for a very brief period, be it in the comics or in film. But he’s best known for his famous words, “With great power comes great responsibility”. But apparently, he never said those words. When he first died, these words appeared on the text box in that comic strip. He has such a short appearance, so it’s okay that he gets undue credit sometimes.

Spiderman once killed Mary Jane through intercourse

Spiderman is one of the most popular superheroes and he has recurring characters with him in every edition. There was four-part mini series, , written and illustrated by Kaare Andrews, set 30 years after Spiderman gives up the suit because his wife died while he was out on a Superhero mission. But when he goes back to Mary Jane’s grave, we read that she died of cancer - by being exposed for too long to Peter Parker’s radioactive sperm. This was by far one of the weirdest reasons for Mary Jane’s death. And definitely not the most popular one.

Chris Evans didn’t wanna play Captain America!

Chris Evans is now the only face we associate with Captain America. He’s played the part since 2011, but he almost didn’t! When Marvel first approached him with a nine part contract, he refused because they were too many movies. He refused again when they went back with six movies deal. He also refused when he was asked to tour the studios to see what he would miss out on. He drove himself crazy in confusion and also went to a therapist, till he decided if something scared him so much he must just go ahead and do it, and it worked!

Mario Puzo and Stan Lee

Mario Puzo and Stan Lee briefly worked together, albeit not conventionally. Puzo wrote for men’s adventure magazines, with the same publisher as Marvel, and went to Stan Lee to try and write comics during one month where he was short of cash. Stan Lee agreed, but Puzo quickly pulled back, and apparently, he told Lee that he could write a novel back to back before he could figure out how to write a comic strip! Puzo did eventually contribute to the screenplays of the first two Superman movies.

Marvel vs DC - A marketing gimmick that tanked

There are Marvel fans, and there are DC fans. And there are lots of people who love both! Marvel and DC have taken on each other many times in the past. In 2010, DC had a promotion tied to the Blackest Night, which required retailers to order in huge quantities, leading to a backlog of unsold comics. Marvel then made an offer, stating they would offer one free Deadpool Variant cover of Siege #3 in return for fifty ripped copies of any of the six DC titles. It didn’t go down well with anybody.

X-men 118 had the word ‘sex’ hidden on every page

We are so used to Easter eggs in movies. But they’re also present in comics! Ethan Van Sciver’s New X-Men #118 has the word “sex” hidden on every page. There are multiple theories as to how this occurred, ranging from pissed off Marvel employees trying to get back, to just letting it happen because sex sells. But Ethan Van Sciver himself said that it was just a coincidence. In every page? We don’t think so!

Marvel’s trademark for the word ‘Zombie’

Marvel published “Tale of the Zombie” in 1973, and applied for a trademark for the word “Zombie”. It was approved two years later, by which time the series was about to come to an end. They held it till 1996, by when it became difficult to regulate. They still hold the trademark to the phrase “Marvel Zombies!”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are way too many theories and a lot of fan fiction so it's really tough to keep up. But we know what we need to know. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.