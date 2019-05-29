In Com Staff May 29 2019, 2.52 pm May 29 2019, 2.52 pm

Konnichiwa! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Pokemon Detective Pikachu is doing really well in theatres. Apart from giving us stuff like Pokemon to obsess over, Japan is also a very popular destination from actors and singers from the West. if you’ve had a hit in Japan, you can be pretty sure the rest of Asia will follow suit. Bands like Queen, and artists like George Michael and Michael Jackson knew this and acted upon it. And in return, Japan has given us other stuff to obsess and fall in love with!

Sake

Sake is a Japanese rice wine, and because they’re Japanese, natives have a lot of rules to follow, even when there is a guest over. Totally the opposite of what we do hear in India. But although it’s served in a tine cup, we’d do well to remember not to gulp it down too quickly! The Japanese embassy held a Sake tasting festival here in India. But we love rice, and we’ll definitely fall very quickly in love with their rice wine!

Manga

Manga is one of the most popular exports from Japan, with many countries across the world making it available in the mainstream magazine market. The Japanese Manga market is estimated at billions of dollars, while France has 38% of it’s comic and graphic novel market share dedicated to Manga! With stories in every genre, there’s something for everyone to love! So much so that there are also universities that offer degrees in Manga. Degrees that are scoffed by established Manga artists.

Anime

When the Japanese say ‘Anime’ it only refers to animated movies. But when we say ‘anime’ it refers to animated movies, particularly from Japan. They have hundreds of studios across the country, and they develop animated shows where characters have distinct features, like the big sizes of their eyes. Anime accounts for around 60% of the world’s television series worldwide! If we didn’t have access to the internet right now, we’d all probably only cosplay as Chacha Choudhury!

Cherry Blossoms

For the Instagram obsessed generation, Japan has made the Cherry Blossom season one of its most popular ones. They call it Sakura and know how to have a good time - Japanese hold picnics under these colourful blankets, and sit and drink Sake while having blooming parties. India has its own Cherry Blossom festivals now in Shillong and Manipur. We might not be able to sit under the trees and drink like in Japan, but we’ll take what we can get.

Sushi

The best way to embrace a culture is by embracing their food! The Japanese love their Sushi and so do Americans. Because raw fish causes problems and has caused a few hundred deaths, the UN actually governed safety rules, so now fish are now stored in minus 60 degrees! But the biggest problem in India, apart from introducing raw fish to a cooked-food-loving community, is to serve Sushi without Indianising it!

Karaoke Machines

There are three types of singers. Singers on stage, singers in bathrooms and Karaoke Singers! Karaoke machines originated in Japan and have risen to popularity across the world. But it also caused a lot of trouble in places like the ‘Philippines’, where people singing ‘My Way’ were shot at! It’s a killer hobby. Quite literally!

Boyfriend/ Girlfriend services

All work and no play makes Japanese really, efficient people. Since they don’t have too much time to socialize and find partners, there’s the ‘Rent a boyfriend or girlfriend’ app! The more experience the person who is being rented has, the more expensive is their service. There was another service in Japan where you could hire middle-aged gentlemen to do things right from buying your grocery to telling you that you look pretty! But if any youngsters need this app, it’s us Indians!

Selfie Sticks

Selfie Sticks caused as much outrage as a surprise. Trust people to turn something fun into something dangerous. So there are rules now in certain places where selfies are banned because some individuals fell or hurt themselves in the process. In 1995, there was a book called ‘101 Un-useless Japanese inventions’, a list of prank inventions that didn’t really have many purposes, and the Selfie stick was one of them. And then in 2014, Time Magazine listed the selfie Stick as one of the 25 best inventions. Human priorities!

Other Japanese obsessions for us include bullet trains, where we might have to wait much longer than expected, and Instant noodles, and other such stuff. The only thing we wouldn’t want to import is the Japanese work culture!