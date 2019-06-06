Newlyweds, singer Justin Beiber and model Hailey Baldwin got married after a whirlwind romance at a courthouse in New York City, last September. Justin and Hailey who had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time now, shocked fans when they got married at the spur-of-the-moment. Fans were obviously disappointed that they couldn't witness the wedding of one of Hollywood's most good looking couples. However, reports are coming in that Hailey and Justin might have their fancy wedding after all. The couple is planning to have a religious ceremony with their friends and family in attendance in September, around the anniversary of their courthouse wedding.
Reports came in around early January which said the couple were holding their wedding ceremony on February 28th. The couple was supposedly planning their wedding in full swing. However, that did not happen and on March 25th Justin Beiber posted on Instagram that he needed to take care of his mental health so that he could sustain his marriage. The couple were also seen wearing their wedding bands for the very first time in the first week of July.
Check out Justin's Instagram post where he talks about his mental health :
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
We hope the couples come around this time and gives us the wedding we've all been waiting for. Hailey and Justin have known each other since they were kids, and have eventually found their way back together. They deserve to have a grand wedding and we deserve to see the amazing pictures that will come out of it!