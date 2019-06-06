Antara Kashyap June 06 2019, 1.22 pm June 06 2019, 1.22 pm

Newlyweds, singer Justin Beiber and model Hailey Baldwin got married after a whirlwind romance at a courthouse in New York City, last September. Justin and Hailey who had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time now, shocked fans when they got married at the spur-of-the-moment. Fans were obviously disappointed that they couldn't witness the wedding of one of Hollywood's most good looking couples. However, reports are coming in that Hailey and Justin might have their fancy wedding after all. The couple is planning to have a religious ceremony with their friends and family in attendance in September, around the anniversary of their courthouse wedding.

Reports came in around early January which said the couple were holding their wedding ceremony on February 28th. The couple was supposedly planning their wedding in full swing. However, that did not happen and on March 25th Justin Beiber posted on Instagram that he needed to take care of his mental health so that he could sustain his marriage. The couple were also seen wearing their wedding bands for the very first time in the first week of July.

Check out Justin's Instagram post where he talks about his mental health :