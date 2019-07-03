In Com Staff July 03 2019, 2.32 pm July 03 2019, 2.32 pm

Justin Bieber has been accused of 'degrading women' over pay in a scathing Instagram post by his former choreographer. Emma Portner, married to Juno actress Ellen Page, accused the 25-year-old pop star of 'barely paying her the minimum wage', claiming 'she could not afford to eat' during the Purpose World Tour in 2016.

Writing on her now deleted the Instagram story, 24-year-old Portner claimed that Bieber was 'degrading women' with his actions, "I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination." As well as the Purpose tour, Portner also worked on Bieber's Life Is Worth Living music video. She went on to say that she 'regrets' being associated with the Canadian singer.

Portner continued, "I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content, you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Natta. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested." Portner wasn't finished there with Bieber and continued with her takedown of the singer, accusing him of collaborating with "overly problematic people."

She went on to allege that the Hillsong church he attends is anti-LGBT, something the organisation denies. Portner added, "Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that? A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence?"

Portner went on to offer Bieber books to "change the way your traumatized brain thinks". She added, "I have so much to say but mostly ... I really hope you educate yourself beyond your bible. You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN."

Bieber has yet to respond to the allegations.

The Hillsong Church has responded to criticism in the media with a statement, in which the church denies they are 'anti-anyone'. The statement reads, "Hillsong Church does not preach against anyone or any group; we are not ‘anti-anyone’. We are an inclusive Christian church that loves, values and welcomes all people, regardless of their background, ethnicity, beliefs, values, or personal identity. We are also a church that adheres to mainstream biblical values shared by the overwhelming majority of evangelical Christian churches around the world, and millions of Christians across the USA."