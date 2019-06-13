In Com Staff June 13 2019, 3.10 pm June 13 2019, 3.10 pm

Justin Bieber has backtracked on his fight challenge to Tom Cruise admitting he was 'only joking'. The 25-year-old pop star may be less than half the age of 56-year-old Hollywood legend Cruise, but Bieber has admitted he would 'get his ass whooped' if the fight actually happened. Bieber whipped up a storm after offering Cruise to stop into the 'octagon' with him and even asked the Ultimate Fighting Championship President to 'put on the fight'. During an impromptu interview with TMZ, as he entered a vehicle in Los Angeles, Bieber said that he was 'only joking' and that he was 'just being random'.

Hailey Baldwin's husband said: "Naw...I was just joking. It was just a random tweet." Justin admitted that the idea had come to mind after he watched the Mission: Impossible star in action and threw the idea out to the world but he never had any intention of facing down the actor in a cage. Bieber explained: "The story is...I saw an interview with him. He was on my mind."

He went on to admit that it could have been a little one-sided, quipping: "I'm pretty sure Tom would whoop my ass in the fight. I'd have to get in some good shape."He's out of my weight class. He's got that dad strength. Love you, Tommy."