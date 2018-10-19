Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin caught cosying up at Demi Lovato’s mansion

The much-in-love couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all for PDA, proving it right that, Bieber is over his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Now, the two were snapped cosying up at Demi Lovato’s house. Justin was wearing a red hoodie and a black cap, whereas Hailey was seen in a causal look. Their mushy picture managed to grab the limelight yet again.

The couple was looking at Lovato’s Hollywood mansion which the singer had put for sale in September, following her July 24 overdose. Lovato was discovered to be unconscious at the 5546 square-foot residence and checked into a rehab two weeks into her release from the hospital.

It was in the month of July, that Justin had confirmed his engagement to the model on social media. Shortly after, Hailey flaunted her massive $500,000 engagement ring. Rumours of their wedding began to swirl after TMZ spotted them entering a marriage bureau court in NYC last month. A source even stated that an emotional Bieber told Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” The duo is yet to release an official statement around their marriage, the Sorry crooner had referred to his ladylove as “wife” during a visit to the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada on September 30.

