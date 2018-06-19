Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin caught making out at a park

Justin Bieber is back in the news and again, it has nothing to do with his music. Television personality and model Hailey Baldwin revealed to her fans earlier this month that she and her ex, Justin Bieber are back to being good friends. In an interview with The Times, Baldwin even said that the uncomfortable post-breakup ‘weirdness’ is a thing of the past and ‘it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.”

Latest visuals, however, reveal they’re much more than just ‘good friends’. A video has emerged, showing the duo engaging in a public display of affection at a park in Brooklyn. The former exes were also spotted making out at Rockefeller Park, in the evening, as per reports on TMZ. That really is a great friendship!

Bieber and Baldwin did not mention anything about getting back together. However, a recent post on Justin’s Instagram did feature her – though partially.

The ‘Sorry’ singer and Baldwin used to date back in 2016 but had separated. The duo was spotted earlier this month, vacationing in Miami, sparking rumours of a possible relationship.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 3, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

On June 13, a source speaking to PEOPLE said, “He is single and not dating anyone seriously… He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship.” The source also added that Justin is no longer in touch with Selena and likes it that way.

Yet, there’s Justin with Baldwin, and the pictures don’t lie.