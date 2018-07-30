Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get high on PDA and we are not ‘Sorry’

Are you having FOMO of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's love story? Not anymore. Justin and his girl Hailey were spotted on Sunday, indulging in some, you guessed it right... PDA. On Sunday, Justin took his fiancee Hailey to the NYC club, where they intended to spend the evening. As their bodies grooved to the music, they fused into each other and held on, oblivious of the crowd surrounding them. The love was for all to see and behold. They couldn’t let go of each other’s hands.

Justin and Hailey’s PDA is all over their social media and trust us when we say, even the fans hail the same. The pictures surely reinstate the idea of ‘made for each other’.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

However, there is some trouble in their paradise as well. Apparently, if the hints on social media and reports are to be believed, then Justin’s mother is not quite happy with his decision to plunge into matrimony. The decision was ‘haste’ and she let her chagrin with the same known when she chopped off her son’s mention from her Twitter bio and even liked a post which condemned early marriages. We hope that gets sorted soon. For Justin and Hailey surely love each other’s ‘Company’.

Also, did we tell you Hailey is flaunting a big rock worth $5,00,000? Merlin’s Beard! We are that close to fainting.