Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin love being ‘married’, planning a wedding soon

Justin Bieber and his Mrs, Hailey Baldwin are in a happy space. The two obtained their marriage certificate and tried to keep it a secret. But soon the cat was out of the bag and they announced to the world that they are now husband and wife. Baldwin adopted Bieber’s surname on Instagram while the singer called his partner ‘an awesome wife’ in one of his posts and that’s how everything got official. But we are a little sad! What about the beautiful wedding gown and bride’s maid and the first kiss as husband and wife? We missed all these pics of Hailey and Justin, didn’t we? But here comes the good news.

As per People, the couple is planning to exchange the wedding vows through a religious ceremony and are all charged up to celebrate their marriage in a grand way. A source quote in People reads, “They want to openly celebrate their marriage. This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin. They are still planning a wedding and a religious ceremony.”

Yaay… this makes us happy. We ain’t sure when this ceremony will take place, but the thought itself is making us go gaga.