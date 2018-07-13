Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin plan intimate wedding in Canada

Justin Bieber broke a million hearts on July 7 when he popped the question to the love of his life Hailey Baldwin. He proposed to the his model girlfriend at a restaurant in the Bahamas and the world of Beliebers have never been the same again. After rocking (see what we did there) the engagement, all conversation has moved on to when the two are planning to walk down the aisle.

A source close to US Weekly has revealed that it’s going to be a small, intimate wedding for the couple in Canada. Well, Canada is Bieber’s native and it’s a special place for him, so he intends to marry there, reveals the pal. The loved-up couple are pretty serious about their wedding and they plan to partake in a five week pre-marriage course that covers financial management and intimacy. The course is run by megachurch Hillsong.

Justin has had a rather colourful past, which includes a long-term relationship with Selena Gomez, is serious about his relationship with Hailey. The couple who had a romantic jaunt in Miami have upped their PDA with a series of dates in NYC and the Hamptons before heading to the Bahamas. Also, if we have to speak of the surprise proposal by Justin then it happened during a salsa dance amidst strangers which adds more intrigue to the event.