Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on social media

Not very long ago, Canadian singer Justin Bieber hinted at wife Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy in his long response for a hater. His news got everyone excited and fans across were all set to welcome Bieber’s mini-me. But sorry to kill your excitement. It was just a terrible prank plotted by the Biebers on the occasion of April fool’s day. Days after sending out clues through his cryptic comment, Bieber took to his Instagram and posted a sonogram dated Feb 2.
Well, the fans didn’t seem to believe him at first as they questioned the singer and guessed it’s just an April fool’s prank. The Baby singer then followed up with an Instagram post for everyone who had a doubt. In a series of pictures shared by Bieber, we had Hailey going through a check-up at a doctor’s clinic. The model could be seen checking her tummy. Needless to say, these pictures took the internet by a storm. Justin Bieber’s friends and fans across the globe congratulated the couple. We won’t lie that we too believed Bieber at one point of time.
But, wait. Bieber’s third post proved that it was just a prank. He posted an ultrasound image but it had a puppy photo-shopped in, confirming that they were fooling around.
Well, considering the fact that Justin and Hailey are one of the most admired couples, it was really insensitive on their part. Instead of clearing the air, Justin and Hailey decided to fool around and play with their fans’ emotions. This clearly didn’t go well with the internet as various people criticised the couple for pulling a prank as naïve as this. Some called it disgusting while many labelled the couple ‘insensitive.’ Have a look at some of the most obvious reactions.
Dear Justin and Hailey, high time we know where to draw a line when it comes to joking.