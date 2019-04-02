Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on social media

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 12.31 pm April 02 2019, 12.31 pm

Not very long ago, Canadian singer Justin Bieber hinted at wife Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy in his long response for a hater. His news got everyone excited and fans across were all set to welcome Bieber’s mini-me. But sorry to kill your excitement. It was just a terrible prank plotted by the Biebers on the occasion of April fool’s day. Days after sending out clues through his cryptic comment, Bieber took to his Instagram and posted a sonogram dated Feb 2.

Well, the fans didn’t seem to believe him at first as they questioned the singer and guessed it’s just an April fool’s prank. The Baby singer then followed up with an Instagram post for everyone who had a doubt. In a series of pictures shared by Bieber, we had Hailey going through a check-up at a doctor’s clinic. The model could be seen checking her tummy. Needless to say, these pictures took the internet by a storm. Justin Bieber’s friends and fans across the globe congratulated the couple. We won’t lie that we too believed Bieber at one point of time.

But, wait. Bieber’s third post proved that it was just a prank. He posted an ultrasound image but it had a puppy photo-shopped in, confirming that they were fooling around.

View this post on Instagram If U thought it was April fools A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

Well, considering the fact that Justin and Hailey are one of the most admired couples, it was really insensitive on their part. Instead of clearing the air, Justin and Hailey decided to fool around and play with their fans’ emotions. This clearly didn’t go well with the internet as various people criticised the couple for pulling a prank as naïve as this. Some called it disgusting while many labelled the couple ‘insensitive.’ Have a look at some of the most obvious reactions.

Justin Bieber faked a pregnancy announcement... Why?! That is so inconsiderate. People struggle with loss and infertility every single day. Pregnancy announcements are not a joke. Give your damn head a shake... 🤦🏼‍♀️ — megann allenn ; 🍷 (@xmeganallenx) April 1, 2019

I’ve never been mad at @justinbieber but today I’m disappointed in him for posting a fake pregnancy announcement. Honestly, not a funny joke when millions of women are struggling with infertility and other issues of the sort. Sad, @justinbieber. — paige (@paigeasgari) April 1, 2019

This type of shit isn’t funny...for all of you that are fans, JUSTIN BIEBER IS OFFICIALLY CANCELLED. What a fucking LOSER pic.twitter.com/4Yqwh1jYwi — MaKayla🧚🏻‍♀️ (@makaylathai_) April 1, 2019

justin bieber faking hailey being pregnant is... gross & insensitive pic.twitter.com/2W3ZUhTywm — abs (@abby_blasco) April 1, 2019

Dear Justin and Hailey, high time we know where to draw a line when it comes to joking.