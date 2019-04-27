Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin snap back at pregnancy and Selena Gomez rumours

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 3.29 pm April 27 2019, 3.29 pm

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have hit back at fans that have alleged that she is pregnant and that Biebs would be getting back with Selena Gomez . The couple have been subjected to relentless rumour and trolling in recent weeks, with Justin opening up about his battle with mental health. What has been a constant though is that fans believe Justin still holds a flame for his ex Selena, despite marrying Hailey last September.

This is coupled with the constant rumour and analysis that Hailey is carrying baby Bieber. Well, it looks like it was enough is enough and they both went on the attack in a series of social media posts, shutting down both rumours with angry statements. Hailey sarcastically addressed thoughts that she was pregnant by speaking out in the background of a video posted by Justin on Instagram. In the background, Hailey addressed reports that not only was she with child but Justin was walking out on her.

She called out: "How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly... not." Justin then piled in with a number of posts in which he tackled the views being espoused on social media. The 25-year-old singer wrote, "People have their own fantasy [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much... this ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. "We are adults were [sic] not playing games. There always gonna be something." Meanwhile, Hailey, 22, was engaging in her own takedown of the Selena Gomez reports and Beliebers hopes that Justin might get back with her.

Writing in a since-deleted Instagram story post, Hailey hit back by saying, "You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real." Hailey continued, "We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get your own. G'night!!"

In a sober finale to her rant, Hailey concluded, "Just a reminder: none of us have this thing called life figured out."

Consider yourself told.