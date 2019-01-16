Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to finally host their wedding ceremony in February?

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot secretly in a Manhattan courthouse in the month of September 2018. In the same year, the two chose different ways to confirm that they are married. First, it was Hailey who changed her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram in November, following which, Justin announced that he was celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a 'married man'. Finally, the moment we have been waiting for has arrived! We hear that the duo is soon to have a Christian wedding ceremony.

A report by Page Six suggests that the singer and his model-wife sent family and friends a ‘Save the Date’ card for February 28 for their nuptials. Though the wedding location is still unclear, the love-birds reportedly are carrying out the wedding plans in full swing. Apparently, the dancers who are to perform on the big night are already rehearsing and Justin’s personal DJ, Tay James, will be the guy behind the music. We're sure the day is going to be a beautiful one and Bielibers can’t wait for the exquisite pictures!

Justin first proposed his lady-love during a vacation to the Bahamas in the month of July. The Love Yourself singer made the big revelation through a lengthy IG post.

Well, this is indeed a piece of great news! Congratulations, Biebers!