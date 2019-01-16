Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to finally host their wedding ceremony in February?

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot secretly in a Manhattan courthouse in the month of September 2018. In the same year, the two chose different ways to confirm that they are married. First, it was Hailey who changed her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram in November, following which, Justin announced that he was celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a 'married man'. Finally, the moment we have been waiting for has arrived! We hear that the duo is soon to have a Christian wedding ceremony.
A report by Page Six suggests that the singer and his model-wife sent family and friends a ‘Save the Date’ card for February 28 for their nuptials. Though the wedding location is still unclear, the love-birds reportedly are carrying out the wedding plans in full swing. Apparently, the dancers who are to perform on the big night are already rehearsing and Justin’s personal DJ, Tay James, will be the guy behind the music. We're sure the day is going to be a beautiful one and Bielibers can’t wait for the exquisite pictures!
Justin first proposed his lady-love during a vacation to the Bahamas in the month of July. The Love Yourself singer made the big revelation through a lengthy IG post.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Well, this is indeed a piece of great news! Congratulations, Biebers!