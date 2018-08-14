Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to have a simple wedding?

Singer Justin Bieber and fiancé Hailey Baldwin’s love story is nothing short of and obsession to their fans. The two had sent fans into a tizzy with their sudden engagement announcement, and while everyone has been waiting eagerly for them to reveal their wedding plans, here’s some good news. The much-in-love couple is planning to get hitched next year, 2019, is what we hear.
TMZ reports that the duo is planning a small wedding in Canada. The exact date of the wedding is, however, not known yet.
“Justin and Hailey are waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot,” a source told TMZ. The source further added that the couple feels they’ve made the commitment and it’s not that they are unsure about the wedding.
Talking about the wedding, earlier, a source told a leading daily, “They are having both of their families be very involved in the process and do not want to make a huge deal out of the celebration. It will not be an over-the-top wedding.”
It was on 10th July, 2018, when the Baby singer took to social media to confirm his engagement by posting loved-up notes. Justin reportedly proposed Hailey while vacationing in the Bahamas two days before confirming his engagement.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!