Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to have a simple wedding?

Singer Justin Bieber and fiancé Hailey Baldwin’s love story is nothing short of and obsession to their fans. The two had sent fans into a tizzy with their sudden engagement announcement, and while everyone has been waiting eagerly for them to reveal their wedding plans, here’s some good news. The much-in-love couple is planning to get hitched next year, 2019, is what we hear.

TMZ reports that the duo is planning a small wedding in Canada. The exact date of the wedding is, however, not known yet.

“Justin and Hailey are waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot,” a source told TMZ. The source further added that the couple feels they’ve made the commitment and it’s not that they are unsure about the wedding.

Talking about the wedding, earlier, a source told a leading daily, “They are having both of their families be very involved in the process and do not want to make a huge deal out of the celebration. It will not be an over-the-top wedding.”

It was on 10th July, 2018, when the Baby singer took to social media to confirm his engagement by posting loved-up notes. Justin reportedly proposed Hailey while vacationing in the Bahamas two days before confirming his engagement.