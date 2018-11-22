Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s first thanksgiving and this is how they are going to spend it!

A lot of drama goes around Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin. From the time they got pronounced man and wife, Justin has been too emotional. The reason behind his mental state is said to be his ex-girlfriend, Salena Gomez. Bieber, apparently, got all emo when he got to know about Selena Gomez’ sudden breakdown in the hospital. But things came back to normal as Baldwin adopted Bieber’s surname and changed her name on Instagram. No wonder the two have planned this festive season accordingly.

E!Online reports that Hailey and Justin want to keep their Thanksgiving a low-key affair. They don’t want to host a big party and hence, they’ll just go out on an intimate dinner to celebrate Thanksgiving. “Justin didn't grow up celebrating Thanksgiving, but they are doing a dinner tomorrow night,” an insider informed the news portal.

The couple is currently in Canada and they will be spending some time with Bieber’s family. Looks like Justin and Hailey are soaking in all the family vibes and are enjoying it to the fullest. Let's wait for some of their lovey-dovey pics from Thanksgiving.

Until then, Happy Thanksgiving peeps!