Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's secret trip to a courthouse has got us talking!

We’ve been talking about it for a while and they’ve been quite lovey-dovey to point us to that thought. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are no longer taking it slow as reports mentioned that the soon-to-be-married couple have applied for a marriage license. TMZ reports that the duo was photographed entering a New York City courthouse to settle the legal paperwork that allows them to get hitched.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses said that Justin and Hailey were at the Marriage Bureau in NYC and the singer was pretty emotional. Some of them even said that he was crying at some point and told his bride-to-be, ‘I can’t wait to marry you, baby.’

Though the website couldn’t confirm it, it reported that it is possible that they have already got married! An eyewitness apparently overheard JB telling a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.” Another person claimed that the official in question could’ve been a judge, which would imply that they’re married. A few even claimed to have overheard Justin talking about leaving the country soon, hinting at a possible destination wedding.

According to Hollywood Life, marriage licenses in NYC are valid for 60 days, which means that if they’re not already married, JB and Hailey could tie the knot within two months.