Justin Bieber and Selena Gomezs turn up their romance on Valentines Day

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s second go at a relationship with each other appears to be going well as the couple is keeping it low key. The duo have been in an on-off relationship from 2010 to 2014. After breaking up with The Weeknd, the former lovers rekindled their romance. The couple were on occasions spotted in coffee shops, church dates and even indulged in major PDA at hockey games.

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Post that, there was speculation that the couple will make their first public outing at the New York Fashion Week but that didn’t happen. Instead, Jelena (as they are called now) were seen by fans in Laguna Beach during the Valentine’s week. In several pictures and videos shared by their fans on social media Justin and Selena can be seen enjoying each other’s company.

The couple barely said anything about their relationship, but in an interview with a US magazine, Selena had opened up. She talked about what brought back her former lover to her life "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general. I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] -- we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life.”​