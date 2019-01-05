Justin Bieber's sexual healing is for wife Hailey Baldwin and this random man

Justin Bieber knows exactly how to impress his woman. Yep, the Baby singer might have a bad dating history of sorts but his love saga with Hailey Baldwin is blissful to another level. The couple is known for their PDA and seems like Justin has again given fans a reason to smile. In his latest video that's gone viral, Bieber is seen serenading Hailey outside a hotel singing Marvin Gaye‘s famous track Sexual Healing.

Now the song may be dedicated to Hailey but Justin chose to get hold of a random passerby for a random jig. The dude, of course, was more than overwhelmed about the entire thing and decided to click a customary selfie. Dressed in winter wear, Hailey's expression in the video proves how privileged she feels with the Boyfriend singer humming a song in public just for her.

The newlyweds have been seen happy in love and even recently introduced fans to the newest edition of the Bieber household, their new puppy, Oscar.