Justin Bieber finally does what Hailey Baldwin and we have been waiting for!

It was just a few days back when pop star Justin Bieber confirmed his engagement with model Hailey Baldwin. And shortly after the news broke, the singer was again in the news, this time for something else. Justin was not following Hailey on Instagram, despite being one of the most active members on the social media platform, much to the chagrin of their fans. But looks like the 24-year-old has finally found some time and did what we all have been waiting for! He followed Hailey back, and this makes her one of the 92 lucky peeps Justin follows on Instagram.

This Bieber act comes right after he liked a picture on her account for the first time since they started dating. The Love Yourself singer, who is also known for his PDA quotient on social media, commented ‘Dats mine’ on the same.

💙❤️ A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

Bieber confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post, a few days back. Needless to say, it was totally romantic. Justin reportedly proposed Hailey while vacationing in the Bahamas two days before confirming his engagement. Flattered by the emotional candid post, Hailey also took to Twitter to acknowledge the new relationship.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well,” a source told PEOPLE.

The couple had previously dated from 2015 to 2016. The two reportedly rekindled their romance after the Sorry singer and his former girlfriend Selena Gomez called off their relationship.