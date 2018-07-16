Justin Bieber finally does what Hailey Baldwin and we have been waiting for!

It was just a few days back when pop star Justin Bieber confirmed his engagement with model Hailey Baldwin. And shortly after the news broke, the singer was again in the news, this time for something else. Justin was not following Hailey on Instagram, despite being one of the most active members on the social media platform, much to the chagrin of their fans. But looks like the 24-year-old has finally found some time and did what we all have been waiting for! He followed Hailey back, and this makes her one of the 92 lucky peeps Justin follows on Instagram.
This Bieber act comes right after he liked a picture on her account for the first time since they started dating. The Love Yourself singer, who is also known for his PDA quotient on social media, commented ‘Dats mine’ on the same.
Bieber confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post, a few days back. Needless to say, it was totally romantic. Justin reportedly proposed Hailey while vacationing in the Bahamas two days before confirming his engagement. Flattered by the emotional candid post, Hailey also took to Twitter to acknowledge the new relationship.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018
“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well,” a source told PEOPLE.
The couple had previously dated from 2015 to 2016. The two reportedly rekindled their romance after the Sorry singer and his former girlfriend Selena Gomez called off their relationship.