Justin Bieber has married Hailey Baldwin, without a prenup!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have wanted to keep things quiet but the good folks at TMZ just broke what we’ve been thinking for a while. Bieber and Baldwin are now a couple! The publication reported that the couple had in fact, got married on September 13, the same day that they grabbed their marriage license from a courthouse in New York City. The catch? The couple seems so eager to be called husband and wife that they didn’t even have a prenup!

The report claims that they even had a witness and preacher ready with them. Josh Mehl, a friend of the Baby hitmaker was their witness and Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty of Nyack College was the preacher for the ceremony.

Justin and Hailey had reportedly asked for the lawyers for a prenup on the same day. It turned out that it was not possible to draft and sign a legal agreement that fast, so the couple had no choice but to tie the knot without a prenup. TMZ claims that there seems to be no wind about them moving for the prenup as of now.

A source speaking to TMZ said that Justin is so head-over-heels in love with his new wife, that he doesn’t feel the need for nuptials. Reports mentioned that the couple are planning on a ceremony. Of course, it will just be a symbolic one as they are already legally wedded. Oh! We must tell you that the 24-yr-old singer is currently worth $225 million according to UK's CapitalFM. Now that's a lot of money to lose in case his new relationship goes south.