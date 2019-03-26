image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-rooted’ issues

Justin Bieber is repairing some deep-rooted issues so that he can sustain his marriage and be the father he wants to be.

