Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-rooted’ issues

Not very long ago, reports of Canadian singer Justin Bieber fighting depression surfaced on the internet. The Baby singer is currently seeking help through counselling and wife Hailey Baldwin stands by him as a rock-solid support. While fans eagerly await a musical comeback from Justin Bieber, the singer, in a lengthy post, has confessed that he will now stay away from the world of showbiz for some time. Reason being, to focus on his mental health and marriage to Hailey Baldwin. This also added fuel to the rumours of trouble in their paradise.

In his post, Justin wrote that the earlier concerts have been full of life and energy, however, the recent ones have been dull. He added that due to his depression, the singer has been unhappy and that he doesn’t want his fans to waste their money on something that is not worth it. Justin continued, "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.” Well, is he hinting at Hailey’s pregnancy?

Towards the end of his post, Justin promised a comeback saying he will be back with a ‘Kick a** album ASAP.’ The singer concluded, “My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.” We wait, Justin! Happy recovery!