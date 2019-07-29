Darshana Devi July 29 2019, 9.14 am July 29 2019, 9.14 am

After a six-year-long hiatus, The Jonas Brothers made a comeback with their first single Sucker that stirred plenty of frenzy among fans. The peppy number turned into an internet sensation overnight and topped the popular music charts. The song even features the three brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas alongside their respective partners, including our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra. And the humongous fan base of the song includes the Biebers too! So much so that Justin Bieber even opted for a Jonas Brothers tee in one of his recent day outs with wifey.

On Monday, Nick shared a picture of Justin sporting a white tee with the pictures of the Jonas Brothers imprinted on it across his chest. He sported his loose t-shirt with a blue, white and red cap and cool white and black sunglasses. The picture appears to be from Sunday when Justin and Hailey Baldwin were spotted on their way out of a spa salon. While netizens were quick to notice Bieber’s tee, Nick took no time to flaunt the Sorry Singer’s love for his band on his Instagram timeline.

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ post here:

View this post on Instagram He gets it. 😎 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 28, 2019 at 3:15pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that the couple has expressed their love for the Jonas Brothers. Back in the month of March, Hailey was seen fangirling over the boy band and it left her husband astonished who could be heard screaming ‘What?’. Hailey was then seen jokingly apologizing for the same and saying, “I was a fan of the Jonas Brothers, I was a Jonas Brothers fan, I’m sorry!”

Take a look at Hailey’s video here: