Justin Bieber is 'sorry' for his April fool's prank

Divya Ramnani April 03 2019, 3.37 pm April 03 2019, 3.37 pm

On the occasion of April fool’s day, Justin Bieber took the tradition a step further and fooled fans by sharing wife Hailey Baldwin’s fake pregnancy news. First, the singer shared a sonogram, hinting at Hailey’s pregnancy. However, fans didn’t believe him and as a response, Justin posted a series of images which had Hailey in a hospital. This brewed up a storm and fans across wrote congratulatory messages for the couple. But, unfortunately, it turned out to be an absurd April fool’s prank. Hours later, Justin shared a picture of a puppy photo-shopped onto an ultrasound. The singer received a lot of flak and hatred. As a response to the same, Justin has now issued an apology from his end.

In a long post shared by the Boyfriend singer, he vented his heart out. He started his post by calling out people who couldn’t take his joke saying that there is always a set of people who get offended by everything. He continued defending himself stating that he a known prankster and he played around just because it was April fool’s day. He didn’t intend to be insensitive towards people who can’t have children. Further, Justin took responsibility for his actions and apologised to all those who were offended. “I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.”

The Baby hit-maker ended his apology saying, “You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice.”

Justin, isn't it too late now to say sorry?