Justin Bieber just got a 'special delivery' and it's a mean machine!

American singer Justin Bieber is considered one of the leading pop stars of this generations. And what’s a leading pop star without a signature mean machine to call his own. The ‘Sorry’ singer received a ‘special delivery’ on Friday at the luxury Montage resort in Laguna Beach in California, where he is currently putting up at. A red Lamborghini Aventador drove in and Bieber couldn’t be happier.

If the look of the machine doesn’t make your jaws drop then maybe this will. Biebers Avendator is custom-made and come at a pocket-pinch of a whopping $500,000.

The 24-year-old’s previous blue Lamborghini Aventador got stuck in a parking lot when the singer was reversing his car out of the driveway. Justin is said to have had a tough time trying to get the car out, despite a couple of people helping him.

Bieber, who’s known to splurge money on everything luxury, also owns a Ferrari 458 Italia, which he drives regularly.