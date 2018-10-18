Justin Bieber kisses wife Hailey Baldwin in public, proves he’s over ex Selena Gomez!

The Baby singer, Justin Bieber has got us confused. Well, reports are doing the rounds that Justin is still hung over his ex Selena Gomez despite his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, but looks like that’s not actually true! A video has surfaced on the internet where we see Justin and Hailey indulging in some over-the-top PDA at a restaurant.

Video of Hailey and Justin during lunch at Joan's On Third in Los Angeles, CA (October 16). Cr: tonyfly pic.twitter.com/zii3GNTDqG — Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) October 16, 2018

As seen in the video, the couple is having lunch together wherein like a caring hubby Justin leaned forward to wipe something off Hailey’s face. But suddenly the oh-so-caring moment turned into a kissing fest. Aww-dorable! We can just imagine Hailey’s state of mind when she reads all the reports of his man not over his ex-Gomez just a month after their marriage, but this gesture of Justin is sure soothing.

As per reports in People, after a few pictures of Justin crying went viral, a source was quoted as saying, “He is not over Selena. This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” the source shared. “He was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to be happy and healthy.”

View this post on Instagram absolute best friend. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

An insider also also told E! News, Justin feels bad about Selena’s present situation. But this kiss has definitely thrashed all these reports.